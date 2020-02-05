LEXINGTON, KY -- Lexington police are looking for a white man who grabbed a African American woman's neck while she was working.
The incident happened Wednesday, January 29, at the Walmart on New Circle Road in Lexington.
The victim said a man approached her after she asked him a question.
He then made motions with his hands, which he said was for making a noose.
The man then lunged forward and briefly put his hands around the victim's neck.
Surveillance video captured the incident. You can see it in the video player above.
Police are investigating and looking to identify the man.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lexington Police Department at (859) 258-3600.