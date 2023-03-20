MURRY, KY — Demonstrators stood outside of state Sen. Jason Howell's office for several hours Monday afternoon, protesting House Bill 470 and Senate Bill 150.
HB 470 was proposed by Republicans to ban gender affirming care for minors. SB 150 initially centered on preventing schools from requiring teachers and students to use a student's preferred pronouns but was amended to ban gender affirming care for minors. The latter was accelerated through the Kentucky General Assembly and sent to Gov. Andy Beshear's desk last week.
The protestors’ goal Monday was to get Howell's attention and possibly encourage him and his constituents to change their vote.
"This legislative session, we are just trying to impress on him that his constituents want him to change his vote and that these bills are harming real families and real children. So, we're trying to fight back through peaceful protests through our First Amendment rights," says Murry Pride President Devan Reed.
Protestors held up signs advocating for transgender youth and trans rights. They were chanting things like "change your vote" and "Trans rights are human rights." Reed says passing bills like these could jeopardize the LGBTQIA+ community.
"We already have a pretty high rate of trans and queer youth attempting suicide in this area, and this will only raise that, so there are detrimental consequences to these bills passing," says Reed.
Reed promises that Monday's protest was the first of many. They say they will be protesting until the end of legislative session.
"I talk to a lot of parents in this area who are parents of trans and queer youth. If these bills are passed, a lot of them will leave the state of Kentucky. These are professionals. These are health care workers. These are educators. These are people who contribute to this community that we will lose," Reed says.