MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Thursday will mark two years since the deadly shooting at Marshall County High School. Two students died and 14 others were injured. The community has built a strong support system since then, and the Marshall County Library System is doing its part.
The library has planned something small to mark the day, but the library had hoped to have an archive by now with items of support that were donated after the Marshall County High School shooting.
The library is still waiting on a federal grant to fund that project.
Marshall County Public Library System Director Tami Blackwell said the library has been waiting on the nearly $29,000 federal grant for two years.
"Talking about the archive, in the beginning, I did worry about it being a trigger for people. I think the further away we get from the incident, it's easier to talk about it," said Blackwell. "It's easier for me to deal with the materials. In the beginning, that was very hard for me, to take in those materials and see what they were."
The grant is from the Antiterrorism and Emergency Assistance Program.
It was approved by the Kentucky Department of Justice for a physical and digital archive to include items related to the shooting.
It would be the first and only grant the library receives for the archives.
"We just received a call in December letting us know that had been approved. The next step is for it to go to Frankfort to the Justice Cabinet," said Blackwell. "And the Justice Cabinet in Frankfort will be responsible for distributing those funds to us."
The physical archive will include items like blankets, cards, letters and posters.
The digital archive will be accessible through the library system's website. It will include newspaper articles, television news reports, pictures and more.
"We didn't want those things to just disappear. We wanted to save them to remember the support that we received after the shooting, and to give people a chance maybe later on in life, when they need those items again, to have access to them," said Blackwell.
Blackwell said as the library system waits, they will honor the victims.
"In honor of those two lives, we will have LED candles on the desk of the circulation desks at all three branches," said Blackwell. "In remembrance of not just those two lives lost, but the entire community and the impact that, that day had on us."
Blackwell said the library hopes to receive the grant in a few months, around the time it opens its new branch in Benton, Kentucky.
The library will continue to be Marshall Strong for their community.
Blackwell said it will take a while to properly archive the items, even after the library system gets the grant.
They are still accepting items — only those related to the support and recovery efforts surrounding the shooting.
Blackwell said the library system does not want the archive to trigger anyone — only to show support.
The public is invited to attend a Night of Hope and Healing ceremony Thursday night in Marshall County. It is being hosted by the group Facilitators of Community Unity and Support, also known as F.O.C.U.S. The hour-long ceremony starts at 6 p.m. in the Kenneth Shadowen Performing Arts Center at the Marshall County High School campus. Attendees are asked to enter through the main entrance. For more information about the event, click here.