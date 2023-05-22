EDDYVILLE, KY — The U.S. Department of Education has approved $16.8 million for two Kentucky educational cooperatives to increase access to mental health services in schools, including $2.9 million for a program serving west Kentucky.
The West Kentucky Educational Cooperative will receive $2.9 million over five years to create Partner and Connect: MSU/WKEC Mental Health Providers Academy, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced Monday. As Local 6 has previously reported, WKEC is partnering with Murray State to train 30 mental health providers, get them credentialed and place them in 14 area school districts. That includes Ballard County, Caldwell County, Carlisle County, Christian County, Crittenden County, Dawson Springs Independent, Fulton County, Fulton Independent, Hickman County, Livingston County, Lyon County, Mayfield Independent, Paducah Public Schools and Union County.
In April, Local 6 learned that the grant will help Murray State students become mental health counselors by aiding with their tuition and other costs.
Also on Monday, Coleman announced that the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative, which serves 47 central Kentucky school districts, will receive $13.9 million over five years.
Coleman's office says GRREC will use that money to begin Project A.C.C.E.S.S., which stands for Acquiring Clinical Counselors for Equitable Student Services in Mental Health. Western Kentucky University is partnering with GRREC to recruit, train and hire 45 licensed mental health counselors to serve students in the 184 schools GRREC serves.
“As a teacher, I dedicated my career to serving my community from the classroom,” Coleman said in a statement released Monday afternoon. “In our education-first administration, Kentucky’s students and their well-being remain top of mind. Now is the time to invest heavily in our students – beyond the tangible objects like facilities and books. I applaud the U.S. Department of Education for this funding, the educational cooperatives for their leadership and the participating school districts for prioritizing their students’ mental health.”
To learn more about WKEC, visit wkec.org. To learn more about GRREC, visit grrec.org.
To learn more about the Department of Education funding, visit ed.gov.