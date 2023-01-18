PADUCAH — A lot has changed since Lieutenant Dean Patterson was appointed a Kentucky State Police trooper in 2004.
According to a release from the McCracken County Public Library, Patterson has seen powerful new street drugs flooding local communities — including Fentanyl.
The drugs are more potent - and more easily hidden during transportation – Patterson says, contributing to the rise in accidental exposures and overdose deaths across the commonwealth.
Patterson will work to shed light on fentanyl and other opioids in our communities during his Thursday presentation at the McCracken County Public Library.
The presentation, which is free and open to the public, runs from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, in the 2nd floor meeting room of the library.