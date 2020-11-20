A big smile and a wagging tail is a sign of a happy dog. That’s what you get with Zoie, the weather dog, but you probably wouldn’t picture your back porch as an exam room during a vet visit. That's because Zoie’s veterinarian, Dr. Debbie Reynolds, is unique: she's a home vet! She brings the care to a pet’s home, where they feel the most comfortable. While it may have been her love for animals that led her to become a vet, her focus on health and her experiences as a mom helped her end up exactly where she's meant to be.
“I was in a clinic and I would walk in and I would do an exam and I would walk out, and the pets were scared,” Dr. Debbie said. “You see, the difference between a house call in a clinic and a house call veterinarian is, I have such satisfaction with my job.”
Dr. Debbie, as she’s known to families who rely on her, has spent 15 years as a vet. In that time, she’s built a business she’s proud of. Veterinary Home Health Care based in Martin, Tenn., is fear-free certified, meaning they take extra steps to make sure their patients feel comfort and trust, instead of fear, anxiety and stress.
“Whether it’s a dog that’s intensely scared that we’ve had to spend an hour with to get them to trust us a little bit, or if it’s a dog like Zoie that’s like, throw the ball, whatever it is, we love all of them.” Dr. Debbie said. “We want our owners to be there for everything they want to see, there’s nothing hidden, there’s nothing we don’t do in front of them. It's always a great day, we're always a part of their journey, I’m there from the day they were born until the day they die, and that's a really special thing.”
Dr. Debbie has spent a lot of time building relationships with pets and their owners over her career, but it was the years between wearing a starched coat and stethoscope while working in a clinic and starting her at-home practice, that changed the trajectory of her life. Ironically, those were the years she wasn’t practicing full time at all.
“My pause came with my daughter, Chesney, she has 22q Deletion Syndrome. When I quit my associate practice was when she needed me, so I quit everything because I need to take care of her,” Dr. Debbie said. 22q Deletion Syndrome, also known as DiGeorge Syndrome, can affect any system of the body, and can lead to heart, immune and speech difficulties. Dr. Debbie spent a lot of time looking at Chesney’s lab results and blood work. She wasn’t able to take traditional medicines, so instead she started looking more into holistic methods to treat her, which inspired another idea.
When she started Veterinary Home Healthcare in 2011, she decided to put an emphasis on those same treatment methods, but for animals. She later expanded to open The Blessed Pet Shop, which specializes in holistic and healthy alternatives for pets, along with fun toys and yummy treats, bringing Dr. Debbie’s life and her passions full circle.
“If we can offer preventative holistic care that's the route we want to go,” Dr. Debbie said. “Without Chesney, I would not have found holistic medicine for sure and yes she has definitely changed the trajectory of everything about what I do in the best way. Even though we have had a journey and challenges, with great trials come great miracles. Appreciation for the things you would not have appreciated and to see what other families are going through, really makes you realize how blessed you are. The appreciation I have for everyday things is something I would attribute to Chesney that I may not have had, if I didn't have her.”
Dr. Debbie believes in miracles. She’s seen them with Chesney, and with the pets she treats and prays for. Her at-home services have been even more of a blessing for her patients and their owners during the COVID-19 pandemic, whether the owners are high risk and not able to take their pets to the vet, or if the animals are too scared to go to the vet without their owners.
Even with a successful business and practice, Dr. Debbie is not done finding ways to better care for her patients. She feels a special connection with senior pets, and that inspired her to go to chiropractic school.
You can find more information about the Blessed Pet Shop and Veterinary Home Healthcare by clicking here.