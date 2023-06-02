PADUCAH — Heads up: If you're planning to hit the pool at Noble Park this weekend, the deep end will be closed all day Saturday and until 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Additionally, a post from the Noble Park Facebook page says safety breaks are being added each day, along with a 30-minute break from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. During the breaks, patrons will have to get out of the water.
The post says staffing shortages are to blame. Last week, park officials told Local 6 the pool didn't have as many lifeguards as they would like, but there were enough to keep the pool up and running through the summer. The pool's Facebook post indicates staffing levels have changed.
That might be good news for someone looking for a part-time summer job in Paducah. The city has a job listing for lifeguards posted at governmentjobs.com. The parks and recreation department says the minimum age to apply is 15 years old.