PADUCAH — A local addiction treatment center is expanding its facilities and services.
Lifeline Recovery Center just purchased 46 acres near Lovelaceville, Kentucky, for its men's campus.
Lifeline made the announcement at its annual banquet Thursday night to some 400 people. Lifeline leaders also showed off the campus, which was recently developed to include classrooms, dormitories, offices and more.
Local 6's Jennifer Horbelt emceed the event Thursday night and caught up with Lifeline Board Chair Steve Powless after the event. He talked about what this means for addiction treatment at lifeline.
"We will never be confined by space again. It's on a large tract of land. We have room for expansion. It just takes everything to the next level. I think it moves the whole mission and the plans for Lifeline ahead three or four years," Powless said.
More than 50 men moved recently from the original campus to what lifeline calls The Ranch in Ballard County.
The old men's campus will become the new women's campus and will allow Lifeline to boost the number of women housed from 21 to 50.
Lifeline says its nationally accredited program has treated more than 2,000 people since 2004, and 63% of those clients have remained sober after one year.
For more information about Lifeline, visit lifelinerecoverycenter.org.