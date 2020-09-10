PADUCAH — Lifeline Recovery Center will host its annual banquet to report on the center's growth in 2020 and to encourage community support for residential treatment services for those struggling with addiction.
The Center says the event will be a virtual celebration with a 20-minute video because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The video will go live at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, and will remain thereafter on Lifeline Recovery Center's YouTube channel.
Executive director Ashley Miller says the annual banquet donors typically provide gifts each year that keep costs low for residential treatment services for those struggling with addiction.
The video will feature the stories of current clients and recent graduates. “It will touch your heart, all while you’re in the comfortable and safe environment of your own home or office,” she said.
The Center says the banquet's goal is $60,000 to keep treatment affordable for clients.
Sponsorships include:
- Platinum - $5,000
- Gold- $2,500
- Silver - $1,000
- Custom
Every dollar donated will be matched up to $30,000.
Lifeline Recovery Center
Lifeline Recovery Center is a Christ-centered recovery program for those dealing with life-controlling addictions. Started in 2004 in Paducah, the program has served more than 945 people since 2013 with a 62% success rate of sobriety after one year.
The Center says charitable donations provide more than 75% of its budget. Because of donations and volunteer services, an individual’s cost for the nine-month treatment is $1,800, considered to be much lower than most 30-day treatment programs.
To make a gift through the banquet or participate as an event sponsor, donors can make a gift online at lifelinerecoverycenter.org/donate or text GIVE to 270.279.8262. I have attached a flyer for the event.