Watch again

MURRAY, KY — An old, undated photo of U.S. 641 in Murray is displayed in Crossroads restaurant. That's where 75-year-old Dorothy Mae Cook spends a lot a time talking about old Murray memories like that one with her friends.

"They did a lot of building around the '70s", Cook said. "Of course Murray State was there, but it's nothing how it is today."

She can remember the construction that went up and down the highway over the years. She also remembers the roads they built to keep up with all that growth.

"I remember it was a two-lane road — the only two-lane road," she said.

Thursday morning, crews were patching up a hole that formed on U.S. 641 near Murray State. It was caused by eroding drainage pipes that date back to the '70s.

When county and city leaders get money to repair roads, those projects can all happen at one time. Unfortunately, that means any deterioration or problems with infrastructure will start to happen at the same time as well.

The American Society of Civil Engineers gave Kentucky a C- for its infrastructure. The group said you pay about $434 per year to fix your car if it's damaged and taxes to fix the roads that caused it.

Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said it has an operating fund for things like that 22-feet deep hole. Todd said he doesn't see man-made sinkholes like this often.

"We are really fortunate the hole kind of stopped underneath the roadway right at the edge of U.S. 641, that it didn't protrude any further out under the main line of U.S. 641," Todd said.

Nonetheless, money that goes toward any unexpected repairs is money that could have been used somewhere else.

"You're going to have erosion and things underground, and it's just a matter of time before it's more sinkholes," Cook said.

Kentucky legislators, local governments and departments are racing against Father Time to make sure that does not happen.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said a paving crew is going to complete repairs to the sinkhole in Murray on Monday. The front road entrance will stay closed until the paving work is completed.