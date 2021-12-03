PADUCAH — Did you see a light flash across the sky Friday night? It was likely SpaceX's new satellite that launched Thursday.
The new Starlink-G4-3 was visible over Paducah around 6:05 p.m. Friday to those looking from the southwest to the northwest, according to the SpaceX tracker.
Local 6 viewers sent us photos and video of the line of lights in the sky Friday night not long after that time.
And west Kentucky residents aren't the only ones who reported seeing the unexpected light show Friday night. Knoxville's WATE-TV and KTVI-TV in St. Louis also received photos from viewers of the same light formation as the satellite passed overhead.
The Starlink-G4-3 satellite is one of 48 internet relay satellites a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket boosted into orbit Thursday.