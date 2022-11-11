MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Light to Unite ceremony was held Friday evening in McCracken County to honor Purple Heart recipients on Veterans Day.
The Purple Heart — originally introduced by Gen. George Washington in 1782, according to the Department of Veteran's Affairs — is the nation's oldest military award. The medal is presented to U.S. military service members who were wounded or killed because of enemy action.
The ceremony held Friday night at the Veterans Memorial on the grounds of the McCracken County Courthouse is one of many that took place this Veterans Day as part of a nationwide commemoration of the 240th anniversary of the Purple Heart award and to show appreciation for those who have received it after sacrificing for their country.
After the ceremony, the courthouse remained lit in purple in honor of Purple Heart recipients.