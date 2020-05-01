PADUCAH - We know there's a lot of serious news making headlines right now, and that can get exhausting to hear all the time. We want to make sure that we share stories with you that will hopefully make you smile. If the weekend is not enough reason to smile, maybe this will do the trick.
You’re probably wondering, why are these people are acting and walking silly in front of someone's home? They've just entered the Ministry of Silly Walks. If you pass by, you need to be silly for a moment. As you can tell, there is a lot of laughter and going on. It's a good way to put a smile on someone's face during these tough times.
Patience Renzulli put this sign in front of her home in Paducah’s lowertown. She says at first, she felt silly putting the signs in her yard, but her neighbors and friends are loving it. She says it's important to just smile, and just like the sign says, keep the smile going even when you're done being silly.