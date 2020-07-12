PADUCAH — A storm that came through the Local 6 area Sunday morning damaged some of our equipment that sends out our signal. Our engineers have been working diligently through the day to restore service.
The station was hit by a lightning strike Sunday morning, which temporarily knocked us off the air and created some issues behind the scenes.
While we were able to restore service to most viewers for our man channel, 6.1, some Comcast viewers may still be experiencing issues watching in high definition as of air time for Local 6 at Ten. Additionally, WPSD Local 6 Classic TV (channel 6.3) and Cozi TV (channel 6.2) will remain off the air until further repairs can be made.
Because some of you would not be able to hear the broadcast, WPSD opted to stream Local 6 at Five and Local 6 at Ten via Facebook Live, as well as on wpsdlocal6.com.
If you missed Local 6 at Ten Sunday night, you can watch it in the video player above. If you missed Local 6 at Five on Sunday, you can watch it in the video player below. WPSD also streams all newscasts live online at wpsdlocal6.com/watch-now.
We thank you for your patience as we work to restore service to all viewers, and we apologize for any inconvenience this outage has caused.