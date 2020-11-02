FRANKFORT, KY — Community Action Agencies across Kentucky are now accepting applications for the Subsidy Component of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, according to a news release sent by the Community Action Kentucky Inc.
Applications will be accepting from Nov. 2 until Dec. 11, 2020, or until funds are depleted. If you are qualified, you can apply by contacting your local outreach office operated by one of the 23 Community Action Agencies across the Commonwealth.
Community Action Inc. says the subsidy component is designed to help low-income families offset home heating costs based on a household's income and primary fuel type, with benefits paid directly to the primary fuel vendor via a voucher.
Income eligibility has been increased to 150% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines this year as part of the COVID-19 pandemic response.
To keep everyone safe, Community Action says some agencies may provide special accommodations, adjust locations and times, and may ask that LIHEAP applicants follow safety protocols. Community Action says these safety procedures may change between counties so you should call your local community action office for more information.
Community Action says all LIHEAP applicants will be required to show the following at the time of application:
- Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence Card (Green Card) for each member of the household.
- Proof of all household's (all members) income from the prior month.
- Most current heating bill, statement from your landlord if heating expenses are included in your rent, or a statement from the utility company if you use a Pre-Pay Electric Program
- The account number and name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill.
Community Action Kentucky says they administer LIHEAP in partnership with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as a pass-through block grant from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.