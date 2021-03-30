FRANKFORT, KY — The crisis component of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program has been extended across Kentucky.
Community Action Agencies have extended the deadline, so applications for LIHEAP will now be accepted through April 15, 2021, or until funds are depleted on a first-come, first-served basis.
If you need to apply, contact your local Community Action Agency. You can find the agency closest to you by calling 800-456-3452.
To use the LIHEAP program, applicants must have a household income at or below 150% of the federal poverty guidelines, as well as have received a "disconnect" notice from their utility company or be within four days of running out of a non-metered fuel such as propane.
Additionally, this year, applicants can also apply if they have a late or overdue amount or if they are on an arrerage payment plan.
The applicant must be responsible for home heating costs or pay heating costs as an undesignated portion of rent. Crisis applications who are in a pre-pay program would be eligible if they are within 10 days of running out of pre-paid electric services.
Community Action Agency says, for everyone's safety, it may give special accommodations, adjust locations and times, and may ask LIHEAP applicants to follow safety protocols.
Applicants should contact their local Community Action office for more information.