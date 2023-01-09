FRANKFORT, KY — Eligible Kentuckians can now apply for heating crisis assistance in all 120 counties through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
According to a release from Community Action Kentucky, LIHEAP Crisis Component benefits are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis through March 31 or until funds are depleted.
To be eligible for the program, applicants' income cannot exceed 130 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Additionally, they must be responsible for home heating costs or pay heating costs as an undesignated portion of rent.
According to the release, crisis funds cover the minimum needed to relieve the crisis — not exceeding the CAA's local cost for a deliverable supply of heating fuel or $400 for gas or electric — and are paid directly to the fuel vendor.
According to the release, applicants must supply the following documentation to apply:
- Proof of Social Security Number or green card
- Proof of all household members' income from previous month
- Current heating bill, statement from landlord if heating expenses are included in rent, or statement from your utility company if you participate in a pre-pay electric program
- Account number and name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill
If you are interested in applying, contact your local Community Action outreach office by calling (800) 456-3452.