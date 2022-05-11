LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul rarely targets his likely Democratic challenger by name in Kentucky. But the Republican’s campaign attacks are unmistakably aimed at Charles Booker's agenda.
It's shaping up as a populist-themed battle featuring starkly different ideas.
In next Tuesday's primary in Kentucky, Paul has drawn five little-known Republican challengers.
Booker has three Democratic primary opponents.
Paul is seeking a third Senate term. He projects a national voice for a libertarian-leaning philosophy based on limited government, restrained spending and individual rights.
Booker, his ideological opposite, promotes a New Deal-style economic platform. It includes Medicare for All and a basic universal income.
