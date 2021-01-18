SPRINGFIELD, IL — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Region 5 in southern Illinois has met the metrics to move out of Tier 2 mitigations and into Tier 1 mitigations, which will allow limited indoor dining.
Region 5 covers the following counties: Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne, White, and Williamson.
Tier 1
Bars and Restaurants
• Indoor service limited to lesser of 25% or 25 people per room
• Establishment must serve food for indoor service
• Reservations required and limited to 2 hours
• No tables exceeding 4 people indoors
• Bars and restaurants close at 11 p.m. and may reopen no earlier than 6 a.m. the following day
Meetings, social
events and gatherings
(including weddings,
funerals, potlucks, etc.)
• Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity both indoors and outdoors
• Applicable to professional, cultural and social group gatherings.
• Not applicable to students participating in-person classroom learning, or sports.
• This does not reduce the overall facility capacity dictated by general Phase 4 business guidance such as office, personal care, retail, etc.
Organized group
recreational activities
(fitness centers, sports,
etc.)
• Sports should follow the mitigation measures set forth in the All Sport Guidelines, which outlines appropriate levels of practice and competition based on individual sport risk
• Face coverings must be worn at all times in fitness centers, including while engaged in individual exercise regardless of person or machine spacing.
IDPH says Tier 1 requires a region to meet the following metrics:
- A test positivity rate below 8% for three consecutive days, as measured by the 7-day rolling average; AND
- Greater than or equal to 20% available staffed ICU and medical/surgical hospital beds for three consecutive days, on a 3-day rolling average; AND
- No sustained increase in the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 for seven out of 10 days, on a 7-day average.
Starting Jan. 16, IDPH says staffed ICU and medical/surgical hospital beds will be based on a 7-day rolling average to help stabilize the numbers and reduce the variations associated with natural hospital admission trends.
You can see regional COVID-19 metrics on the IDPH website by clicking here.
For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.