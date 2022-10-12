PADUCAH — “Whatever we can do to keep this dream alive," says J.W. Cleary, founder of the Lincoln High School Historical Foundation. It's a new organization with big plans to build a community center in Southside Paducah.
Cleary is enlisting the support of the community to make it happen.
Lincoln High School was the center of Black public education in Paducah until integration in the 1960s.
It was different than other Black schools at the time, with an entire campus of facilities. Other Black schools were often housed in one-room buildings.
Lincoln High School moved the community forward. Cleary hopes the new community center will do the same.
The lot where Lincoln High School once stood now sits empty with little reminder of the school's historical significance to the people of Paducah.
Cleary, who is also president of the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP, wishes the school could've been preserved.
“You got more than just an education at Lincoln. The teachers at Lincoln took the attitude that they were preparing the kids for the outside world. They would always say that whatever you do, do it the very best that you can do,” Cleary says.
Cleary purchased the land. Twenty-two years after the demolition of the school, Cleary has a vision to resurrect its memory in a different form. It’s called the Lincoln High School Historical Foundation.
“It'll be a big community center is what it'll amount to, and not just for African Americans. Not just for White Americans. It'd be for the community,” Cleary says.
The estimated $3 million project is a solution to a problem Cleary sees within his own organization. It has outgrown venues like the W.C. Young Center. But, larger venues in Paducah, such as the Carson Center, are too expensive for smaller nonprofits to rent.
“I got a vision that we build this banquet room that will hold 400 to 500 people," he says. We're going to have a playground right here, just like the old Lincoln High School. We're also going to have some outdoor courts. We're going to have an auditorium. We're also going to have a kitchen,” says Cleary
The center will also feature offices that small startups can rent to get their businesses off the ground.
“They can start out right here, and we'll help them try to get going — to get their own businesses going,” Cleary adds.
Lastly, one room will be dedicated to preserving the memory of Lincoln High School for future generations.
“One room alone is going to have pictures of some of the old teachers, some of the old artifacts and pictures of the kids,” Cleary says.
The city of Paducah supports bringing the addition to the heart of the Southside.
Paducah Mayor George Bray says revitalizing the Southside neighborhood is a long-term commitment for the city, and this project aligns with that.
“Any new structure, any new building, any new investment that's going into the Southside is positive, because any buildings around that tend to get upgraded when there's a new building going in,” says Bray.
A project this big requires funds. Cleary is enlisting the help of private donors.
Bray says the city will also donate to the vision, but can't do it all.
“There has to be an initiative and a group of people around a project like this that's going to drive it, and then the city would like to be a partner,” Bray says.
Bray believes in the vision of inclusion — creating a space that can uplift the Black community while welcoming other communities in.
“We are 100% in line with driving more diversity and more equity. This fits right into line with that effort,” Bray says.
Cleary hopes the White and Black communities can come together to make this vision a reality.
“If you want to win, we gotta' work together. I still say the sky is the limit,” says Cleary.
Cleary is hosting a lunch on Oct. 27 to preview detailed plans for the center with potential investors from the community.
Local 6 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as the project develops.
Lincoln High School is also nominated for the National Register of Historic Places.
Cleary says the foundation is in the process of getting a marker placed on the property.