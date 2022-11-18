As we enter into the holiday season, your to-do list might include shopping for a live Christmas tree to decorate your home, but tree farms are looking a little different this year.
The long-lasting drought conditions that still linger in our region may be to blame.
This year, shoppers are in the clear. Despite the drought, one local tree farm says their mature trees are tracking normal growth.
The biggest concern is rehabilitating younger trees for future harvests. It's a holiday tradition for many — visiting Allen Tree Farm in Buncombe, Illinois, and hand-picking the tree that brings the most cheer.
Because of drought conditions, field manager Allen James says the farm had to adapt to save as many trees as possible.
“For our young trees, we went through watering those out of a water tank. In this last period, long dry spell, we just couldn't physically get all that done,” says James.
It's was survival of the fittest. Some trees couldn't handle the dry heat.
“We can lose some every year when it gets dry to a disease problem we have with the Scotch Pine that we grow, called pine wilt nematode,” James says.
James says the farm lost 27% of its seedlings, planted in June, to drought.
The older trees are alive and well, but the younger ones that made it might not be out of the woods just yet.
“It's more about what happens in the spring. If they're weak trees or they got problems, this drought is pretty well going to kill them,” says James.
Drought was just one of the issues James says the farm is facing. They've had to raise prices on their imported trees from Michigan, due to inflation.
“It's the supply and demand in addition to the economy in general. There's just not a lot of fir trees that we bring in, available,” James says.
Despite a challenging year, James says the staff is gearing up for what they hope to be a busy holiday season.
“I think it'll be good. I think it's Christmas. People want the tree, and they like coming out to the country,” James says.
Prices on imported fir trees did go up, but homegrown tree prices are staying the same.
James says even though they saw inflated prices on materials like fertilizer, they were able to absorb the costs elsewhere to keep tree prices down.
Allen Tree Farm does not officially open until Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving.
You can tag and reserve your tree ahead of opening day.