PADUCAH — Martha's Vineyard in Paducah feeds thousands of people in the community who are homebound and in need. Martha's Vineyard sent out a call for help ahead of the holidays, and the Lone Oak Lions Club answered.
The Lions Club hosted an open golf tournament recently to raise funds for Martha's Vineyard after hearing about the nonprofit's call for donations on WPSD.
They presented a $3,000 check to Martha's Vineyard founder Martha Bell on Thursday, and the Lions said they're happy to give back to an organization that has given so much to the community.
"Recently we had come across some news that Martha's Vineyard was in some need of some help and had some tough times, and these are exactly the organizations we want these funds to be able to got to," Lone Oak Lions Club Vice President A.J. Collins says. "And organizations like Martha's, you know, a lot of us have benefitted from things like this in the past. And opportunities to pay them back are not always there, but through Martha we're able to pay that forward, so we're happy to help."
Bell anticipates more people going to the nonprofit than usual this holiday season, and she expects her organization will face higher utility bills.
Martha's Vineyard has set up a Venmo account to make it easy for folks to donate right from their phones. Martha's Vineyard's Venmo handle is @mvineyard40. Click here fore more details, including how to sign up for Venmo if you don't already have an account.
The nonprofit also posts updates to its Facebook page, Martha's Vineyard Mission.