PADUCAH – The Paducah Lions Club is hosting a silent auction to raise money for the club's community projects.
Proceeds from the auction will benefit organizations such as the Family Service Society and their program to provide eyeglasses to those in need, Additional funds will also help start a college scholarship program to benefit a senior at Paducah Tilghman Highschool.
You can participate in the auction by visiting club's Facebook page or clicking here.
The auction will begin on May 2 and conclude May 9.
The Paducah Lions Club is also asking local businesses/residents to donate gifts that might have success at an auction. If you have an item in mind, send a photo and description to Jennifer Palmer at 270-519-9000.