PADUCAH — From coast to coast, western Kentucky is getting assistance from Lions Clubs.
Tuesday, two trailers from Pennsylvania and Indiana were emptied into the warehouse in Paducah storing supplies for tornado victims. Lions Clubs in those two states helped collect the supplies. They've also received donations from as far away as the state of Washington.
For Lions Club members, it's all about serving others.
Two trucks were filled with supplies for tornado victims. From the trucks to an assembly line of people, boxes of donations were put into the warehouse and sorted. Some of the items donated include generators and cleaning supplies — all going to help those affected by the Dec. 10 storms and tornadoes in western Kentucky recover.
"I'm humbled by it. I really am," says Gary Logan with the Hopkinsville Lions Club. "I never dreamed we would have this type of outpouring and love."
Volunteers from Indiana and Pennsylvania came down to Paducah with the donations, and they went out to see some of the damage for themselves.
"I was down to Gulf Port with Katrina two years in a row building houses," says Indiana Lion Jerry Zeigler. "That was mess down there, but not like this. They didn't have whole towns wiped out like you guys do here."
One volunteer became emotional when describing the damage.
"You've seen the devastation on the news, but actually going through the entire town and seeing block after block after block and wondering where you start," says Pennsylvania Lion Cindy Gregg. "As Lions, we can truly say we make a difference in people's lives."
Lions Club International President Douglas Alexander of Brooklyn, New York, made a stop to see the damage from the tornado. Alexander says Lions Clubs will continue to help with humanitarian needs.
"When we have disasters, it brings more Lions from more different places. Lions take care of their communities, and we help each other," Alexander says.
Here's how the supplies will be distributed. Lions from the impacted areas will be able to pick up supplies for their communities and then distribute them.
The Lions Club International Foundation has donated $20,000 to assist Kentucky Lions with recovery efforts. The money was used to buy supplies to help with rebuilding.