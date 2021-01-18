Martin Luther King Jr. day is observed each year on the third Monday in January and is recognized as "a day on, not a day off," according to the nationalservice.gov.
The National Service says MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities.
Murray State University's Office of Multicultural Initiatives, Student Leadership & Inclusive Excellence has provided a list of community organizations you can help support on this year's day of service.
- United Way of Murray-Calloway County
- P.O. Box 526, Murray KY 42071
- 270-753.0317
- uwmccliveunited@gmail.com
- www.mccunitedway.org
- Hope Calloway Housing
- 629 Broad Street, Murray, KY 42071
- 270-761-6802
- info@hopecalloway.org
- www.hopecalloway.org/
- Soup For The Soul Community Meals
- 411 Maple Street, Murray, KY 42071
- olivia@soup4thesoul.org
- www.soup4thesoul.org/
- West Kentucky Allied Services Emergency Support
- 607 Poplar Street, Suite C, Murray, KY 42071
- 270-753-0908
- Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center
- 607 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071
- (270)753-0929
- dbarger@murrayseniorcenter.org
- www.murrayseniorcenter.org
- Need Line Murray Calloway County Food Pantry / Emergency Support
- 509 N 8th St, Murray, KY 42071
- (270) 753-6333
- www.needlinemcc.com/
- Merryman House / Domestic Violence Program
- info@merrymanhouse.org
- 1-800-585-2686
- 1-270-443-6001
- CASA by the Lakes—court appointed child advocacy volunteers
- 407 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071
- 270-761-0164
- casaprmurray@gmail.com
- LOTUS—child abuse, domestic violence, family counseling and child advocacy
- PO Box 8506, Paducah, KY 42002
- 270-534-4422
- lwbrown@lotusky.org
- Calloway County 4-H—family nutrition, family health & wellness, financial literacy
- 93 Extension Way, Murray, KY 42071
- 270-753-1452
- Kelly.mackey@uky.edu
You can watch MSU's Dr. Martin Luther Kings Jr. virtual celebration by clicking here.