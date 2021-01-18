MLK 50 years later Paducah4
By Leanne Fuller

Martin Luther King Jr. day is observed each year on the third Monday in January and is recognized as "a day on, not a day off," according to the nationalservice.gov

The National Service says MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities. 

Murray State University's Office of Multicultural Initiatives, Student Leadership & Inclusive Excellence has provided a list of community organizations you can help support on this year's day of service. 

You can watch MSU's Dr. Martin Luther Kings Jr. virtual celebration by clicking here

