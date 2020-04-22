All COVID-19 testing sites are for patients experiencing symptoms including fever, cough, runny nose, congestion, sore throat, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle pain, headache, nausea, and/or vomiting and diarrhea.

KENTUCKY:

Kroger and #TeamKentucky Drive-Thru Testing

West Kentucky Community & Technical College

4810 Alben Barkley Dr.

Paducah, KY 42001

Now - April 23

8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Register through Kroger's The Little Clinic portal

West KY Community Task Force COVID-19 Testing

Heartland Church

4777 Alben Barkley Dr.

Paducah, KY 42001

Monday - Friday

8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

270-559-6580

You MUST have an order for a test from a clinician

Paducah - Baptist Health Urgent Care

2601 Kentucky Ave.

Walker Medical Park 1

Suite 103

270-415-4860

For more information click here.

Mercy Health Paducah Triage Clinic

225 Medical Center Dr.

Paducah, KY 42003

270-538-7191

Monday - Friday

8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

For more information click here.

Murray-Calloway County Hospital

803 Poplar St.

Murray, KY 42071

9 - 11 a.m. & 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Call first if possible: 270-753-0704

ILLINOIS:

Christopher Rural Health Planning Corp.

Sites in: Christopher, Du Quoin, Johnston City, Mount Vernon, Sessor

1-800-408-7351

Heartland Express Care

2700 W. Deyoung St.

Marion, IL

8:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.

618-969-8633

TENNESSEE:

Lake County Health Dept.

400 State Highway 78 South

Tiptonville, TN 38079

731-253-9954

Weakley County Health Dept.

9852 State Highway 22

Dresden, TN 38225

731-364-2210

MISSOURI:

Saint Francis Medical Center

Cape Girardeau, MO

(573) 331-4200

Southeast Hospital

Cape Girardeau, MO

(573) 519-4983

SEMO Health Network

Sikeston, MO(573) 472-1770

