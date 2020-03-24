Kids all across the Local 6 area are stuck at home due to COVID-19.
Now the question for many parents and guardians is, "How do I keep them occupied while also helping them to learn?
We here at WPSD Local 6 are gathering a list of educational content kids can take advantage of while they are home.
We will be updating this list as we find and get more content. If you have any submissions, please email them to newstip@wpsdlocal6.com.
- Disney movie activities
- A list of educational show on Netflix
- National Geographic
- PBS
- OK GO
- Khan Academy
- Virtual museum tours
- Virtual field trips
- Adventure Academy
- ABCmouse.com
- IXL
- Discovery Park of America
- Free audio books