The Kentucky Transpiration Cabinet (KYTC) says several roads across Western Kentucky are closed due to flooding.
Those roads include:
Carlisle County
- U.S. 62 is CLOSED at the 4 to 5mm in West Fork Creek Bottoms just west of the KY 121 4-Way Stop - KYTC personnel on-site monitoring floodwaters
Graves County
- KY 349/Wadesboro Road is CLOSED at the 0 to 1mm at the McCracken-Graves County Line between Hardmoney and KY 450/Oaks Road - Signs Posted
- KY 339/Clinton Road is CLOSED at the 0 to 2mm at the McCracken-Graves County Line north of the Melber community - Signs Posted
Livingston County
- U.S. 60 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 10 to 11mm between KY 937/Cutoff Road and Smithland
- KY 453/Dover Road has Water Over Road signs posted at the 13 to 14mm immediately south of Smithland
McCracken County
- KY 994/Old Mayfield Road is CLOSED near the Railroad Tracks between at about the 2mm between KY 1288 and KY 348 - Signs Posted
- KY 1255/Bonds Road is CLOSED between the 1 and 2mm just west of the KY 450/Oaks Rd intersection - Signs Posted
- KY 349/Wadesboro Road is CLOSED near the 7mm at the McCracken-Graves County Line between Hardmoney and KY 450/Oaks Road - Signs Posted
Marshall County
- KY 1462/Benton-Birmingham Rd is CLOSED at the 1 to 2mm at the Clarks River Bridge - Signs Posted
- KY 1949/Wadesboro Rd is CLOSED near the 7mm at Smith Creek Bridge and the I-69 Tunnel - Signs Posted
If you see a flooded roadway that is not marked, please take not of the location using a crossroad, mile marker, or landmark and call your local 911 Call Center.