The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says several roads in Western Kentucky are flooded due to Wednesday's storms.
Those roads include:
Fulton County
- KY 1907 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 1 to 3 mile marker between KY 781 and KY 94
- KY 94 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 23-26mm in Willingham Bottom between KY 1907 and KY 1125 east of Cayce
Hickman County
- KY 781 is CLOSED from the 1 to 2mm just north of the Hickman-Fulton County Line due to a large tree blocking the roadway - Signs Posted until crew returns with heavy equipment on Thursday
- KY 123 is CLOSED at the 14 to 16mm at the Obion Creek Bridge in the Hailwell Corner Area - signs posted
- KY 80 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 1 to 2mm in the West End area of Arlington just west of U.S. 51
McCracken County
- KY 1255/Bonds Road is CLOSED between the 1 and 2mm just west of the KY 450/Oaks Rd intersection - Signs Posted
Marshall County
- KY 1462/Benton-Birmingham Rd is CLOSED at the 1 to 2mm at the Clarks River Bridge - Signs Posted