We have compiled a list of Independence Day fireworks displays happening around the Local 6 area. If you are aware of an event not listed below, send an email to: newstip@wpsdlocal6.com. Be sure to add the location and time the show will start!
Friday, July 3
- Malcolm Creek Resort & Marina
325 Guthrie Dr., Benton, KY 42025
Starts at dusk
- Thunder in the Valley
Buddy Roger's Park
Fredonia, KY
Starts at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 4
- City of Paducah & Independence Park
Fireworks launched from Paxton Park Golf Course
View from your yards, nearby sidewalks
9:15 p.m. (Rain date Sunday, July 5)
- City of Mayfield
War Memorial Stadium
975 Lochridge St., Mayfield
9-9:30 p.m.
- Duncs Firework Show
City County Park in Princeton
Off Dawson Road, Princeton, KY, 42445
Starts at dusk
- City of Hickman
Hickman Harbor
1812 South 7th Street, Hickman, KY 24050
Starts at 8:45
- The Murray Bank Fireworks Extravaganza
405 S 12th St, Murray, KY 42071
Starts at 9:30 p.m.
Can be viewed from around Kroger, Wal-Mart, and Lowes along U.S. 641 and KY 121
- Prizer Point and Marina
1777 Prizer Point Rd., Mile Marker 55
Cadiz, KY 42211
Starts at 8:45 p.m.
- Fireworks at the Cross
Fort Jefferson Cross
Wickliffe, KY
Drive-in fireworks, enjoy from the comfort of your own car
Parking begins at 8 p.m.
Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- Salem Springlake 4th of July Fireworks
509 N. Hayden Ave.
Starts at 8 p.m.
Masks, social distancing recommended
- Southern Komfort Fireworks Display
Launched from Mayfield Point
460 Southern Komfort Rd.
Benton, KY
Starts around 9 p.m.