We have compiled a list of Independence Day fireworks displays happening around the Local 6 area. If you are aware of an event not listed below, send an email to: newstip@wpsdlocal6.com. Be sure to add the location and time the show will start!

Friday, July 3

  • Malcolm Creek Resort & Marina 
    325 Guthrie Dr., Benton, KY 42025  
    Starts at dusk

  • Thunder in the Valley
    Buddy Roger's Park
    Fredonia, KY
    Starts at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 4

