LAND BETWEEN THE LAKES -- The Land Between the Lakes website says the national recreation area has shut down several recreation sites. The recreation area says they made this decision to follow guidelines from state health officials and the CDC.
The following recreation centers are temporarily shut down:
Facilities
- Center Furnace Trail — Opening May 15, 2020
- Elk & Bison Prairie
- Golden Pond Planetarium & Observatory
- Golden Pond Target Range — Opening May 15, 2020
- Golden Pond Visitor Center
- Hematite Lake, Trail, and Picnic Area — Opening May 15, 2020
- Hillman Heritage Trails
- Homeplace 1850s Working Farm
- Moss Creek Day Use Area — Opening May 15, 2020
- North Welcome Station
- South Welcome Station
- Turkey Bay Off-Highway Vehicle Area
- Woodlands Nature Station
- Wranglers Day Use
Campgrounds & Developed Camping Areas
Fee changes go into effect on May 15, 2020 – Rates and Hours
The following basic and self service camping areas will re-open May 15, 2020:
- Birmingham Ferry Campground (boat ramp and bank fishing open)
- Boswell Landing Campground (boat ramp and bank fishing open)
- Cravens Bay Campground (boat ramp remains open)
- Demumbers Bay Camping Area (boat ramp remains open)
- Fenton Day Use and Campground (boat ramp and trail head open)
- Gatlin Point Campground
- Ginger Bay Camping Area
- Kuttawa Landing Camping Area
- Neville Bay Camping Area (boat ramp remains open)
- Nickell Branch Campground
- Pisgah Point Camping Area
- Redd Hollow Campground
- Smith Bay Campground
- Sugar Bay Camping Area
- Taylor Bay Campground
- Twin Lakes Campground
- Colson Hollow Group Camping Area
- Energy Lake Campground
- Hillman Ferry Campground
- Piney Campground
- Wranglers Day Use and Campground
Special Events Canceled for 2020
- Pickin’ Party (Homeplace)
- Cool Critters Day (Nature Station)
- Wranglers Rodeo (Wranglers Campground)
- Hummingbird Festival (Nature Station
- Trades Fair (Homeplace)
Fishing
Below are basic campground and camping areas that are either open for boat ramp use and/or bank fishing. You can also fish in areas that are not located in campgrounds or camping areas.
- Birmingham Ferry Campground (boat ramp and bank fishing open)
- Bobcat Point — Temporarily Shut Down
- Boswell Landing Campground (boat ramp and bank fishing open)
- Cravens Bay Campground (boat ramp remains open)
- Demumbers Bay Camping Area (boat ramp remains open)
- Fenton Day Use and Campground (boat ramp remains open)
- Neville Bay Camping Area (boat ramp remains open)
Roads
- Standard road conditions apply.
Trails
The following trails are temporarily shut down:
- Center Furnace Trail — Opening May 15, 2020
- Hematite Trail — Opening May 15, 2020
- Hillman Heritage Trail
- Turkey Bay OHV Area
- Wranglers trails 1, 2, 3 and 6 are CLOSED due to storm damage
NOTE: Water is not available on trails. There are a few seasonal springs. LBL says you must carry water and/or bring a filter to use when you find water (lake shore). Water is available at Golden Pond Visitor Center and Land Between the Lakes dump stations.
Wildlife Refuges
- Wildlife Refuges will be closed Nov. 1, 2020 – Mar. 15, 2021
Prescribed Fire Information
LBL is planning prescribed fire ignition under very specific conditions. Prior to a prescribed burn, LBL will barricade roads in the burn area and monitor for smoke issues. LBL says they will contact officials in nearby communities before the burn takes place. Prescribed fires improve overall wildlife habitat diversity and helps promote many native trees and plants like our oaks, hickories, native grasses, and wildflowers. View more information about Land Between the Lakes’ prescribed fire program.
- Avoid visiting the recreation area if you are sick and/or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
- Take your trash with you when you leave. Trash overflowing the receptacles becomes litter and can be harmful to wildlife.
- Please make arrangements to use the restroom before or after your visit to the recreation area.
- If an area is crowded, search for a less occupied location. Also consider avoiding the recreation area during high-use periods.
Campground Reservation Refunds
LBL says all existing reservations for the period March 20, 2020 to June 8, 2020 will be refunded in full. All reservations due to arrive June 8, 2020 or before will be cancelled, and all fees paid will be refunded automatically. You do not need to cancel your reservation. In this current situation, refunds may take some time to process. Your refund may take place in multiple payments; please allow a few weeks to receive your full refund. Refunds do not include seasonal campers at this time.
Campfire Safety Reminder
Land Between the Lakes reminds visitors to use extreme caution when building campfires, especially in basic and dispersed areas. Please remove any debris around the fire ring, make sure campfire ashes are cold before leaving unattended, and keep a bucket of water and a shovel nearby. Remember, only you can prevent wildfires.