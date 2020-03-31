covid-19 cases

UPDATED: 3/31 5:30 P.M.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, more cases are being confirmed in the Local 6 area.

To help you keep track, we will be posting a list of confirmed cases in the Local 6 area below.

We will be updating this story as more cases are confirmed.

For all of our coronavirus news coverage, click here.

Kentucky - Total cases 591

  • McCracken County - 8
  • Marshall County - 2
  • Calloway County - 3
  • Graves County - 1
  • Lyon County - 1

Illinois - Total cases 5,994

  • Franklin County - 1
  • Jackson County - 4
  • Williamson County - 1
  • Saline County - 1

Tennessee - Total cases 2,239

  • Obion County - 1
  • Weakley County - 1

Missouri - Total cases 1,327

  • Cape Girardeau County - 15
  • Scott County - 6

