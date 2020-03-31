UPDATED: 3/31 5:30 P.M.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, more cases are being confirmed in the Local 6 area.
To help you keep track, we will be posting a list of confirmed cases in the Local 6 area below.
We will be updating this story as more cases are confirmed.
For all of our coronavirus news coverage, click here.
Kentucky - Total cases 591
- McCracken County - 8
- Marshall County - 2
- Calloway County - 3
- Graves County - 1
- Lyon County - 1
Illinois - Total cases 5,994
- Franklin County - 1
- Jackson County - 4
- Williamson County - 1
- Saline County - 1
Tennessee - Total cases 2,239
- Obion County - 1
- Weakley County - 1
Missouri - Total cases 1,327
- Cape Girardeau County - 15
- Scott County - 6