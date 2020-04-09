We have compiled a list of food pantries that are providing anything from free meals to non-perishable food items for those in need. If you know of a pantry that is not on this list, email: newstip@wpsdlocal6.com.
McCracken County:
1237 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
Paducah, KY
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
(270) 575-3400
827 Joe Clifton Dr.
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
(270) 443-4838
100 N. 12th St.
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
(270) 575-0021
402 Legion Dr, Paducah
(270) 442-6795
Graves County:
Mayfield-Graves County Needline
424 S 9th St.
Mayfield, KY
270-753-6333
Marshall County:
3265 Mayfield Highway
Benton, Kentucky 42025
Monday – Thursday 2 -5 p.m.
(270) 252-9266
868 Guy Mathis Drive
Benton, KY
Monday – Friday: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Marshall County Caring Needline
307 E Main St.
Benton, Kentucky 42025
Wednesday - Friday 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Livingston County:
Livingston County Helping Hands Inc. Food Pantry
509 Mill St.
Smithland, Kentucky 42081
Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Trigg County:
Helping Hands of Trigg County, Inc.
21 Line St PO Box 1874
Cadiz, Kentucky 42211
(270) 522-1001