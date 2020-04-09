We have compiled a list of food pantries that are providing anything from free meals to non-perishable food items for those in need. If you know of a pantry that is not on this list, email: newstip@wpsdlocal6.com.

McCracken County:

Community Kitchen

1237 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Paducah, KY

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

(270) 575-3400

Family Service Society

827 Joe Clifton Dr.

Paducah, Kentucky 42001

(270) 443-4838

Martha’s Vineyard

100 N. 12th St.

Paducah, Kentucky 42001

(270) 575-0021

Paducah Cooperative Ministry

402 Legion Dr, Paducah

(270) 442-6795

Paducah Mini Food Pantry

Graves County:

Mayfield-Graves County Needline

424 S 9th St.

Mayfield, KY

270-753-6333

Marshall County:

Bags of Hope

3265 Mayfield Highway

Benton, Kentucky 42025

Monday – Thursday 2 -5 p.m.

(270) 252-9266

Marcella’s Kitchen

868 Guy Mathis Drive

Benton, KY

Monday – Friday: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Marshall County Caring Needline

307 E Main St.

Benton, Kentucky 42025

Wednesday - Friday 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Livingston County:

Livingston County Helping Hands Inc. Food Pantry

509 Mill St.

Smithland, Kentucky 42081

Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday

8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Trigg County:

Helping Hands of Trigg County, Inc.

21 Line St PO Box 1874

Cadiz, Kentucky 42211

(270) 522-1001

