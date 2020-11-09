Here's a list of local Veterans Day ceremonies and programs to honor the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces.
1.) The McCracken County Public Library is hosting a virtual Veterans Day event on Nov. 11, starting at 7 p.m.
The live event will be lead by author Col. Fred Johnson (U.S. Army Retired). Johnson served in the Army fro 29 years and was deployed to war four times: twice to Iraq and once to each Afghanistan and Bosnia. At the Veterans Day event, the library says Johnson will discuss the events and experiences that brought him to the point of self-destruction and how he was healed with the help of mental health professionals, friends, the arts, and a renewed sense of purpose through community service.
- The event can be joined via Zoom by clicking this link.
- The meeting ID is 844 6921 3332 and passcode: veteran
- If you have any questions, contact Adult Programming Coordinator Bobbie Wrinkle at bwrinkle@mclib.net.
You can read more about Johnson by clicking here.
2.) The City of Carbondale's annual Veterans Day Service will be virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city says the service will be similar to the virtual Memorial Day Service earlier this year.
In a video, you can see the Carbondale Police Department Honor Guard's three-volley salute, the raising of the flag by Scouts BSA Troop 66B, and witness the decoration of graves at Snider Hill Cemetery by members and friends of the First Presbyterian Church of Carbondale.
- The virtual Veterans Day video will be released Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
- For more information, call Public Relations Officer Roni LeForge at 618-559-1939.
3.) The University of Tennessee at Martin Office of Veterans Services will host a virtual Veterans Day ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
The university says the virtual observance will feature the following:
- Pre-recorded videos of the American Legion Post 55 presenting the colors;
- A patriotic melody performed by Assistant professor of music Dr. John Oelrich and the Skyhawk String Ensemble;
- A message from UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver;
- A tribute to service by the UT Martin faculty and staff;
- A poem presented by James Avant; a sophomore psychology major at the UT Martin Somerville Center;
- Remarks by UT Martin Veteran Services Coordinator Jason Earley and Veteran Benefits Specialist Marcus VanCleave.
- Justin Johnson, United States Marine and Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network regional director for Memphis and Shelby County, will serve as the guest speaker.
The program will be broadcast at utm.edu/veteransday2020 and will be archived on the UT Martin YouTube account.
Other Veterans Day events include a Veterans Day Flag Retirement at 5 p.m. by the American Legion Post 55.
4.) Dyersburg State Community College, in Tennessee, will hold a Veterans Day ceremony on campus on Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. The event will be held outside in front of the Learning Resource Center. In the case of rain, the event will be moved inside.
- The Veterans Day ceremony will feature the presentation of colors, delivered by the Dyer County High School Reserve Officers' Training Corps.
- The community is invited to attend, and face masks and social distancing is required.
- For more information, contact Veterans Academic Success Coach Sarah Twaddle at 731-286-3262 or stwaddle@dscc.edu.