KENTUCKY -- Governor Andy Beshear has ordered all non-essential businesses to close their doors by 8 p.m. Monday.

The closures are to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

Businesses that will stay open are:

  • Grocery stores
  • Supermarkets
  • Specialty food stores
  • Beer, wine, and liquor stores
  • Banks and other financial services
  • Pharmacies and drug stores
  • Gas stations and convenience stores
  • Pet and pet supplies stores
  • Automotive stores
  • Car rental businesses
  • Hardware stores

Businesses that will be closed are:

  • Car dealers
  • Furniture stores
  • Electronic and appliance stores
  • Beauty stores
  • Optical goods stores
  • Clothing stores
  • Shoe stores
  • Jewelry stores
  • Sporting goods stores
  • Book stores
  • Hobby stores
  • Department stores
  • Florists
  • Office supplies stores
  • Used merchandise stores

You can see the governor's order and the full list.

