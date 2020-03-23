KENTUCKY -- Governor Andy Beshear has ordered all non-essential businesses to close their doors by 8 p.m. Monday.
The closures are to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Businesses that will stay open are:
- Grocery stores
- Supermarkets
- Specialty food stores
- Beer, wine, and liquor stores
- Banks and other financial services
- Pharmacies and drug stores
- Gas stations and convenience stores
- Pet and pet supplies stores
- Automotive stores
- Car rental businesses
- Hardware stores
Businesses that will be closed are:
- Car dealers
- Furniture stores
- Electronic and appliance stores
- Beauty stores
- Optical goods stores
- Clothing stores
- Shoe stores
- Jewelry stores
- Sporting goods stores
- Book stores
- Hobby stores
- Department stores
- Florists
- Office supplies stores
- Used merchandise stores
You can see the governor's order and the full list by clicking here.