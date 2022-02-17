water over road

The KYTC is urging drivers to use extreme caution Thursday as flash flooding has been reported in multiple locations in the Local 6 area.

The following are specific locations where flash flooding has been reported:

  • U.S. 641 in Marshall County between KY Dam Village State Park and Draffenville
  • KY 1438 in Southern McCracken County near New Hope Church

According to the KYTC, there are likely other locations that have not been reported.

Crews will be placing WATER OVER ROAD signs at appropriate locations. However, due to widespread flooding, crews may be unable to mark all unaffected areas.

You can send photos of flooded roadways to newstip@wpsdlocal6.org. Please be sure to add the location of the flooded roadway.