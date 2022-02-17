The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is urging drivers to use extreme caution Thursday as flash flooding has been reported in multiple locations in the Local 6 area.
Some roads are closed and others are marked with water over road signs. Here are the latest update form KYTC Districts 1 and 2 as of 4: p.m. Thursday.
District 1
Crittenden County
KY 91 is closed near the 5 mile marker at the northwest edge of Marion, where a temporary diversion for replacement of the Crooked Creek Bridge has washed out. Signs and barricades are posted.
- This section of KY 91 connects Marion to Cave-in-Rock Ferry. KYTC says this closure requires traffic to and from the Cave-in-Rock Ferry to detour via KY 135 West to KY 1668/Crittenden Springs Road to connect with U.S. 60 West of Marion.
KY 855 is closed at the 5 mile marker at Dean Spring Creek, north of Frances, between KY 70 and U.S. 60. Signs and barricades are posted.
KY 902 is closed at the 5 mile marker at the Dry Creek Bridge between March Oliver Road and the Crittenden-Caldwell County line.
Graves County
KY 58 is closed at the 1 to 1.6 mile markers at the Graves-Hickman County line. Signs and barricades are posted.
KY 1283 is closed at the 2.9 to 3.2 mile markers between KY 58 and KY 944. Signs and barricades are posted.
Livingston County
KY 133/Lola Road has water over road signs posted at the 6 to 7 mile markers.
KY 1433/Cedar Grove Road has water over road signs posted at the 4 to 5 mile markers between Lemon Landing and Head Road.
KY 70 has water over road signs posted at the 7 to 8 mile markers east of KY 2232/Sugar Creek Road.
KY 917/Stringtown Road has water over road signs posted a the 1 to 2 mile markers north of U.S. 62 near Lake City.
KY 135 has water over road signs posted at the 3 to 4 mile markers.
KY 135 has water over road signs posted at the 11 to 12 mile markers.
KY 763/Maxfield Road has water over road signs posted at the 1 to 2 mile markers between KY 1608 and U.S. 60 at Burna.
KY 763/Maxfield Road has water over road signs posted at the 5 to 6 mile markers near Bayou Creek Road west of Burna.
Lyon County
KY 1943/Skinframe Creek Road is closed at mile point 3.4 at the Skinframe Creek Bridge. Signs and barricades are posted.
McCracken County
U.S. 62/U.S. 45/Jackson Street is closed at the railroad overpass between Joe Clifton Drive/28th Street and South 31st Street in Paducah.
U.S. 60/21st Street is closed west of the KY 994/Old Mayfield Road intersection and Ohio Street.
KY 1954/Husbands Road from the 1.9 to 2 mile markers.
KY 1954/Husbands Road from the 2.7 to 2.9 mile markers.
KY 1322/Lovelaceville Road at the 5.5 to 6.5 mile markers at Massac Creek.
KY 339/Clinton Road at the 6.2 to 6.4 mile markers between Old Farm Road and Contest Road.
KY 994/Old Mayfield Road closed at the 5.5 to 5.7 mile markers at Clear Creek near KY 1014/Houser Road.
KY 994/Old Mayfield Road at the 2.1 to 2.6 mile markers near Bottom Ditch and the Fremont railroad crossing.
KY 1014/Houser Road at the 3.2 to 3.7 mile markers at Clear Creek near KY 994/Old Mayfield Road.
KY 1565/Mayfield-Metropolis Road at the 4.5 to 5.5 mile markers between U.S. 60 and KY 305.
KY 1438/New Hope Church Road at the 3 mile markers west of KY 786/Mayfield-Metropolis Road near New Hope Church.
Marshall County
U.S. 641 in Marshall County has water over road signs posted at numerous locations between Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park and Draffenville.
KY 1949/Wadesboro Road is closed at the 7.3 mile marker at Smith Creek near the I-69 Tunnel.
Trigg County
KY 164/Roaring Springs Road is closed from the 18 to 22 mile markers due to logs floating across the road and a washout between KY 139/South Road and Burkley Road in the Roaring Springs area. Signs and barricades are posted with a crew on site to attempt overnight repairs to the washout.
U.S. 68-Business has a traffic signal outage at the Latoka Drive intersection at the east edge of Cadiz. A four-way stop sign has been placed at the intersection.
District 2
Ohio County
KY 273 is open with high water at mile points 3 to 4.
KY 2670 is open with high water at mile points 2 to 3.
US 62 is open with high water at mile points 8 to 9.
Union County
KY 1508 is open with high water at mile points 4 to 6.
Webster County
KY 138 is closed at mile points 10.6 to 10.8.
KY 270 is closed at mile points 7 to 8.
KY 132 is closed at mile points 12.4 to 13.
US 41A is open with high water at mile points 2.3 to 2.7.
According to the KYTC, there are likely other locations that have not been reported. Officials warn drivers to heed the adage: turn around, don't drown. As little as 6 inches of moving water can push a vehicle off the road.
Crews will be placing water over road signs at appropriate locations. However, due to widespread flooding, crews may be unable to mark all unaffected areas.
You can send photos of flooded roadways to newstip@wpsdlocal6.org. We ask you to be sure to include the specific location of the flooded roadway in your message.