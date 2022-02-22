The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is urging drivers to use extreme caution Tuesday as severe weather has flooded multiple roads in Western Kentucky.
District 1
Fulton County
KY 1907 is CLOSED - signs posted
Hickman County
KY 123 is CLOSED at the 14 to 16mm at Obion Creek in the Hailwell Corner Area - signs posted
Livingston County
U.S. 60 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 2mm near Clarks Ferry Road in Ledbetter
U.S. 60 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 11,4mm near Livingston Central High School west of Smithland
KY 3489/Jim Wilson Loop has Water Over Road signs posted at the 0 to 1mm near Bear Road
KY 723/Pickneyville Rd has Water Over Road signs posted at the 2 to 3mm near Kitchen Rd/Faris Springs Rd
KY 133/Lola Rd has Water Over Road signs posted at the 6 to 7mm near Lick Skillet Road North of Salem
McCracken County
KY 994/Old Mayfield Rd CLOSED at 5.5 to 5.7mm at Clear Creek near KY 1014/Houser Rd
KY 1014/Houser Rd at 3.2 to 3.7mm at Clear Creek near KY 994/Old Mayfield Rd
Marshall County
KY 1462/Benton-Birmingham Rd is CLOSED at the 1 to 2mm at the Clarks River Bridge - signs posted
Please note that some of these locations have remained closed since last week's flash flooding.
You can send photos of flooded roadways to newstip@wpsdlocal6.org. We ask you to be sure to include the specific location of the flooded roadway in your message.