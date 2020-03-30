Due to COVID-19, grocery chains both local and national have set up special hours for seniors and other at-risk customers.
We have gathered a list of those stores and their hours below. If you have a store that is participating, email the information to newstip@wpsdlocal6.com.
Senior shopping hours
|Store
|Days
|Hours
|Walmart
|Tuesdays
|6 a.m. - 7 a.m.
|Kroger
|Monday - Thursday
|7 a.m. - 8 a.m.
|Target
|Tuesday and Wednesday
|First hour
|Sam's Club
|Tuesday and Thursday
|7 a.m. - 9 a.m.
|Aldi
|Tuesday and Thursday
|8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
|Dollar General
|Every day
|First hour
|Bank's Market
|Monday and Wednesday
|7 a.m. - 8 a.m.
|Walgreens
|Tuesdays
|8 a.m. - 9 a.m.
|Food Giant
|Every day
|7 a.m. - 8 a.m.