Due to COVID-19, grocery chains both local and national have set up special hours for seniors and other at-risk customers.

We have gathered a list of those stores and their hours below. If you have a store that is participating, email the information to newstip@wpsdlocal6.com.

Senior shopping hours

Store Days Hours
Walmart Tuesdays 6 a.m. - 7 a.m.
Kroger Monday - Thursday 7 a.m. - 8 a.m.
Target Tuesday and Wednesday First hour
Sam's Club Tuesday and Thursday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m.
Aldi Tuesday and Thursday 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
Dollar General Every day First hour
Bank's Market Monday and Wednesday 7 a.m. - 8 a.m.
Walgreens Tuesdays 8 a.m. - 9 a.m.
Food Giant Every day 7 a.m. - 8 a.m.

