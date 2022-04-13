Communities in the Local 6 area are preparing for Wednesday's expected severer weather by offering storm shelters for residents.
Here are some storm shelters that will be accessible Wednesday:
Elementary schools in Mayfield and Graves County will serve as storm shelters for the public on Wednesday. Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry says Mayfield, Sedalia, Wingo, Farmington, Symsonia and Fancy Farm elementary schools will serve as storm shelters starting at 3 p.m.
Lyon County Judge Executive Wade White has announced multiple storm shelter locations have been established in the county. Locations include:
- Hopewell Baptist Church on Hopewell Road in Kuttawa
- Chestnut Oak Methodist Church at 87 KY 1271 in Kuttawa
- Kuttawa First Baptist Church at 316 Walnut Drive in Kuttawa
- Macedonia Baptist Church at 3124 KY 93 North in Kuttawa
- Eddyville First Baptist Church at 216 Jenkins Road in Eddyville
- Lamasco Baptist Church at 12592 State Route 93 South in Eddyville
- The Lyon County Judicial Building at 500 West Dale Ave. in Eddyville
Weakley County is extending courthouse hours Wednesday so residents can use the basement as a storm shelter during potential severe weather. Residents can enter the courthouse after-hours through the south-side entrance.
Calloway County
A community storm shelter will be available at Racer Arena on the Murray State campus.
Marshall County
The basement of Altona Baptist Church in Calvert City will serve as a storm shelter Wednesday night. The church is located at 5827 US Highway 62.
If you know of a storm shelter that isn't listed here, please email details to newstip@wpsdlocal6.com