West Kentucky schools are announcing masking decisions after Republican lawmakers voted in a special session last week to scrap a statewide mask mandate in schools.
The GOP-dominated legislature passed the pandemic measure Thursday during the third day of a special session.The school-related bill nullified the state school board’s requirement that anyone in public K-12 schools wear a mask.
West Kentucky Schools requiring mask
Crittenden County *will continue masking until board meets.
Kentucky school districts now have the responsibility to decide whether masks will be required in their classrooms. Due to state rules, the current masking mandate set in place by the Kentucky Board of Education remains in effect through Thursday, Sept. 16.
