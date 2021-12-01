...Isolated thunderstorms expected today, with a few storms
producing small hail...
An impressive early December weather disturbance will move across
the Quad State region today.
There appears to be enough cold and unstable air aloft with this
disturbance to generate a few thunderstorms as the system moves
through the area.
Although the thunderstorms are expected to remain below severe
limits, a few of the thunderstorms may generate some very small
hail.
Rainfall associated with this fast moving weather system will
remain quite light, generally a tenth of an inch or less.
The entire weather system should move east of the Quad State
region by sunset today.