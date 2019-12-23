FRANKFORT, KY— The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources wants your live Christmas tree for fish habitats.
Starting Dec. 26 through mid January they will be collecting live Christmas trees across Kentucky as part of its Christmas for the Fishes program.
Habitat program coordinator Joseph Zimmerman says it is a useful way to dispose of your tree.
“Christmas for the Fishes gives people the opportunity to participate in our year-round conservation efforts,” Zimmerman said. “Instead of your tree going to a landfill, it can be recycled into something that directly helps our fish and wildlife.”
Donated trees should be free of lights, ornaments and tinsel.
The trees will be distributed in lakes throughout the state to provide fish with food and shelter.
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife says they receive around 3,000 trees each year. Anglers report catching more crappie and bass after the trees are in the water as habitat supplements.
