WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has freed WNBA star Brittney Griner in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.
The swap was confirmed by American and Russian officials. President Joe Biden tweeted that “Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home."
The Russian Foreign Ministry also confirmed the swap, saying in a statement carried by Russian news agencies that the exchange took place in Abu-Dhabi and that Bout has been flown home.
The exchange still left behind an American who's been jailed for nearly four years in Russia.
Griner is a two-time Olympic gold medalist who's been imprisoned for months on drug charges.