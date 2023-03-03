Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM CST FOR NORTHWESTERN MASSAC...POPE...EASTERN JOHNSON AND NORTHWESTERN MCCRACKEN COUNTIES... At 1120 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Vienna to near New Columbia, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Vienna, Dixon Springs, New Columbia, Joppa, New Burnside, Eddyville and Simpson. This includes Interstate 24 in Illinois between Mile Markers 9 and 33. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CST for southern Illinois...and western Kentucky. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 400 PM CST for southern Illinois. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

TORNADO WATCH 60 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS HARDIN MASSAC POPE IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY CALDWELL CALLOWAY CARLISLE CHRISTIAN CRITTENDEN FULTON GRAVES HICKMAN HOPKINS LIVINGSTON LYON MARSHALL MCCRACKEN MCLEAN MUHLENBERG TODD TRIGG UNION WEBSTER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, CADIZ, CALHOUN, CLINTON, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, GOLCONDA, GREENVILLE, HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, MADISONVILLE, MARION, MAYFIELD, METROPOLIS, MORGANFIELD, MURRAY, PADUCAH, PRINCETON, AND SMITHLAND.

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON FOR ALEXANDER, PULASKI, UNION, BALLARD, CARLISLE, FULTON, GRAVES, HICKMAN, MCCRACKEN, MISSISSIPPI, NEW MADRID AND SCOTT COUNTIES... At 813 AM CST, Trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area with numerous roads flooded or closed. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Paducah, Sikeston, Mayfield, Charleston, Scott City, Anna, New Madrid, Cairo, Fulton, and Hickman PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN MASSAC...CALLOWAY... WESTERN MARSHALL...EASTERN MCCRACKEN AND EASTERN GRAVES COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1145 AM CST... The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A warning continues for the easternmost parts of Calloway and Marshall Counties. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CST for southern Illinois...and western Kentucky.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST/1 PM EST/ TODAY... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO. * WHEN...Until Noon CST/1 PM EST/ today. * IMPACTS...Driver safety is a concern early this morning through the morning commute. The risk for flash flooding will rise substantially before daylight and may pose a significant danger for morning commuters and those heading to school. Some homes and businesses may be affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Heavy rainfall is expected with widespread showers and thunderstorms. The concern for flash flooding will increase through mid morning. Widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain is likely, with some amounts possibly reaching 5 to 7 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Some trees could come down as well. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&