American Jazz

The American Jazz riverboat is still stuck on a sandbar on Lake Barkley in Canton, Kentucky, as of Friday night. 

 Kalea Anderson

TRIGG COUNTY, KY—A Coast Guard official is providing an update on efforts to free the American Jazz Saturday afternoon. The riverboat has been stuck on a sandbar in Lake Barkley since Wednesday night. 

The 120 passengers onboard were taken off Friday evening and taken to Nashville, Tennessee. American Cruise Lines said the boat was originally headed to Nashville. 