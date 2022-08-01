Two more deaths connected to catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky have been confirmed, Gov. Andy Beshear says.
Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed in a social media post Monday evening that the number of lives lost now stands at 37, up from a toll of 35 reported earlier in the day.
Hundreds of people remain unaccounted for amid the natural disaster as well.
"We are ending the day with more heartbreaking news out of Eastern Kentucky. We can confirm the death toll has now risen to 37, with so many more still missing," Beshear said in a Facebook post. "Let us pray for these families and come together to wrap our arms around our fellow Kentuckians."