MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- A meeting of the McCracken County Fiscal Court is being held Wednesday afternoon, and members are expected to discuss the possibility of retroactively billing properties that were not properly assessed in the county.
On Tuesday, McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer confirmed to Local 6 that the court will discuss retroactively billing property owners for the past five years of taxes that they owe. He said that will be discussed "along with other possible revenue sources."
