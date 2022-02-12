MARSHALL COUNTY, KY-- Living Lands & Waters has cleared nearly 70 semi truck loads from Kentucky shorelines since the December 10th tornado. That's about 4,000 cubic yards of debris. Despite last week's icy weather, they're still making progress.
It was an early morning Saturday for Living Lands & Waters. While the temperature is dropping back down, their crew is proving not even weather will slow them down.
"We're still out here working. Even with it cold, we're still out here everyday working 9-10 hour days," says Ethan Beyer with Living Lands & Waters.
Since they got here in December, their efforts shifted from larger debris like boat docks and metal to smaller things like Styrofoam and lumber.
"The Styrofoam is horrible," says Beyer.
They're filling bags to the brim with Styrofoam. Then, Beyer picks them up with his excavator. They're focusing on a 5 mile stretch from Moss Creek to Kentucky Dam.
"With the main stuff, we've got mostly all that, so that's not the worry right now. We're still going to scan it with sonar to double check. Right now, we're focusing on that beach over there," says Beyer.
They're making progress, but they're only halfway through the cleanup process.
"Once we hit summer pool, that lake is going to come up. The lake is higher right now. It's fluctuating. Where all that Styrofoam hits, once summer pool hits, it's floating down river," says Beyer.
Like many other communities cleaning up the debris that was left behind, they're taking their cleanup one day at a time.