PADUCAH — It's known as the long goodbye, and more than 5 million Americans are living with that goodbye — Alzheimer’s disease.
The Alzheimer’s Association says by the year 2050, that number is expected to rise to 14 million people.
You probably know Alzheimer’s is a type of dementia that causes memory, thinking and behavioral problems. Over time, the disease worsens, even to the point where patients aren't themselves anymore and can no longer do simple daily tasks. That's when a family member or maybe a friend usually steps in to act as a caregiver, or some families elect to bring in a professional.
As a part of Alzheimer's Awareness Month and National Family Caregiver's Month, Local 6 met women who say Alzheimer’s has become a big part of their lives.
“It's OK. It's OK to be sad. It's okay to be mad,” Tammy Johnson said. She is fighting the same battle as millions of families. Even after dedicating her life to caring for elderly people as a geriatric nurse, she never thought Alzheimer’s would become a part of her family's story. Then, her mother was diagnosed.
“I got to the point where I wanted to be a daughter again,” Johnson said. “I didn't want to be the caregiver.”
For years after her mom's diagnosis, Johnson’s dad served as his wife's primary caregiver. Then their family started to notice some familiar signs, followed by another diagnosis. Her father was also battling Alzheimer’s, until he suddenly died.
“And probably within six weeks, then I lost her, too,” Johnson said. “I told myself it's OK to grieve. Actually grieved before she passed. I felt like I had all my grieving done by the time she had passed.”
Johnson said she wishes she called for caregiver help sooner.
“Patience is key. It really is,” Angel Helton said. She's a caretaker at Home Instead Senior Care.
“You cook, you clean, you have conversations, which is the best part,” Helton said.
To many people, Helton is known as “mom.”
“You get to meet a lot of interesting people. Veterans are my favorite,” Helton said. “I have taken them to doctor’s appointments, I have cooked for them. I love every minute of it.”
She may be caring for them, but Helton said her patients are the ones teaching her life lessons and even recipes, every single day.
“They gave me some great stories that I would never be able to tell if it wasn't for them,” Helton said.
Being part of their lives is a passion for her. She's opened up her heart to them for the past 15 years, ever since she graduated high school.
“At the end of the day, if you're in this profession and the person you're taken care of doesn't become family, it's not the profession for you,” Helton said. “It's someone you see on a daily basis. You get to know them, and you feel like you've known them for your whole life.”
Helton deals with a lot when taking care of those patients, every hour of every day.
“A lot of times people with dementia know something is wrong, but they can't pinpoint it,” Helton said.
Alzheimer's is there, present, every hour of every day. It's not easy.
“Knowing that you have no control is one of the scariest things. They are trapped in there,” Helton said. “They know you're trying. And yes, it is harder within the day, you go home and you go to bed knowing that you put a smile on their face, and they put a bigger smile on your face, but they didn't realize it.”
For Helton, Alzheimer's isn't just something she's dealing with at work. “It's going to be hard to lose those memories,” Helton said.
She's afraid she will lose her grandmother to what she's fighting against every day, Alzheimer’s.
“Not being able to go in and hear the stories that you've heard 100 times, and you get frustrated and you say, 'I know, grandma, you said that 300 times,' but there's going to be a one day where you want to hear it 101, but you don't hear that 101. 100 was your mark,” Helton said.
For now, Helton is making every single one of those memories count.
“You see the heartbreak. I don't care who you are. When you see your son walk away from their father because their father doesn't know that that's their son anymore, you can just see the heartbreak,” Helton said. “It's like a child whose toy is broken. There's nothing you can do but try to give them happy days.”
Helton said to write down every memory, whether it's in a journal, on a Post-It note or even on the nearest napkin. When you connect your pen to the paper, you're helping keep that memory alive.
“Some way, some form or fashion, I don't care if it's your neighbor, your best friend growing up, your own family member, dementia is eventually going to touch everyone,” Helton said.
Helton and Johnson hope their stories spread more awareness.
“It is a disease that is growing, and that is growing fast. Awareness and cure is not,” Helton said.
They hope and pray the first survivor of Alzheimer’s is out there.
“Memories are made. Memories last forever for some, not all,” Helton said. “And I really wish that some of those memories could live forever.”
Passing the word along starts with you.
If you or a loved one need help, you can call the Alzheimer’s Association helpline at 800-272-3900.
For more information on how you can contribute to those affected by Alzheimer’s and their caretakers, how to learn more about the disease, and how you can get involved in a clinical trial, click here.